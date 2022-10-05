Submit Release
Sahara: Guatemala Reaffirms Support for Morocco's Autonomy Plan, Territorial Integrity

MOROCCO, October 5 - Guatemala reiterated, in New York, its support to Morocco's efforts to achieve a political solution to the regional dispute over the Sahara, based on the Moroccan autonomy initiative and within the framework of respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and its national sovereignty.

"Guatemala reiterates its support for the efforts of the Kingdom of Morocco to seek a political solution to the regional dispute over the Sahara and considers that the autonomy initiative presented in 2007 is a realistic and credible approach and a serious basis for achieving a negotiated solution between the parties, within the framework of respect for the territorial integrity of Morocco and its national sovereignty," said the Guatemalan representative to the 4th Committee of the UN General Assembly.

The Guatemalan diplomat noted that his country supports the efforts of the UN Secretary General and his personal envoy for the Moroccan Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, to achieve a political solution to this regional dispute.

For Guatemala, the resolution of this dispute is "necessary" not only for the population of the Moroccan Sahara, but also for the stability, security and integration of the Maghreb region.

Guatemala also welcomed the efforts of de Mistura to facilitate the relaunch of the political process under the exclusive auspices of the UN Secretary General, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2602.

MAP 04 October 2022

 

