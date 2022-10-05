Minister Bensaid Holds Working Session with 'Netflix' Officials

MOROCCO, October 5 - Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, held a working session, Monday, with officials of the company "Netflix" for the Middle East and North Africa region.

The meeting between Bensaid and representatives of the global audiovisual production platform focused on the possibility of signing a strategic partnership with Netflix to produce Moroccan content, develop the film industry in Morocco, and give the Moroccan cinema an international influence, said a statement by the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, published Tuesday.

The two parties discussed in particular the projects of the multinational company in Morocco, and the facilitation of procedures for international production in the Kingdom because of its significant economic impact. Exchanges also focused on the absence of Moroccan content on the platforms of Netflix, said the statement, noting that the ministry is working with this company to remedy this issue.

The statement recalled that Morocco is a global destination in the field of cinema, as evidenced by the assets it has and which make it a place of choice for major producers and international actors.

MAP 04 October 2022