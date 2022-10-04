TAIWAN, October 4 - President Tsai receives credentials from new Palau Ambassador David Adams Orrukem

President Tsai receives credentials from new Palau Ambassador David Adams Orrukem

On the morning of October 4, President Tsai Ing-wen received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Palau to the Republic of China (Taiwan) David Adams Orrukem. In remarks, President Tsai welcomed Ambassador Orrukem to his new post, and expressed gratitude to Palau for strongly supporting Taiwan on the international stage over the years. The president said that over 20 years, Taiwan and Palau have collaborated in areas including agriculture and fishery technology, public health and medicine, education, culture, and clean energy, achieving excellent results. President Tsai also expressed hope to bolster the partnership between our two nations and generate even more opportunities for cooperation.

A translation of the president's remarks follows:

It gives me great pleasure to receive the letter of credence from Ambassador Orrukem today. On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to extend to you a most sincere welcome. In 2019, I visited Palau and was deeply impressed by your country's determination to protect its traditional culture, natural environment, and ecology.

In March last year, President Surangel Whipps Jr. visited Taiwan and joined us in promoting travel and tourism. He was the first foreign head of state to travel to Taiwan since the outbreak of the global pandemic. This gesture demonstrated the staunch relationship between Taiwan and Palau. Thursday next week, October 13, Taiwan will open its borders. I believe this will greatly advance tourism in both our countries.

Taiwan and Palau are both maritime nations. We share such important values as freedom and democracy. For over 20 years, our two nations have collaborated in areas such as agriculture and fishery technology, public health and medicine, education, culture, and clean energy, achieving remarkable results together.

I also want to thank Palau for its steadfast support for Taiwan on the international stage over the years. President Whipps has spoken up for Taiwan on multiple occasions at international venues. And at the United Nations General Assembly in September, Palauan Minister of State Gustav Aitaro strongly called for Taiwan's international participation.

Palau's firm friendship and support have deeply moved the people of Taiwan. I would like to ask Ambassador Orrukem to convey our appreciation to the people of Palau.

Ambassador Orrukem, you have a wealth of experience in foreign affairs and are an outstanding senior diplomat. You have also served important roles in such government agencies as the Bureau of Marine Resources and the Bureau of Tourism. I believe that with such rich experience, you will be able to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation in these areas. You also have a close connection with and are trusted by President Whipps. Your appointment as ambassador will certainly bolster the partnership between our two nations and generate even more opportunities for cooperation.

During our upcoming National Day celebrations, President Whipps will lead a delegation on his first state visit to Taiwan. I very much look forward to and welcome his visit. In closing, Ambassador Orrukem, I wish you every success in your new role here in Taiwan.

Ambassador Orrukem then delivered remarks, saying that the Republic of Palau and the Republic of China (Taiwan) share a close relationship, so when President Whipps asked him to take this post, Ambassador Orrukem said he accepted gladly.

Ambassador Orrukem said he is honored to represent President Whipps and the people of Palau in presenting his credentials as ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Ambassador Orrukem stated that Palau and Taiwan have much in common, both boasting diverse cultures, ethnicities, religions, and traditions, and that this diversity strengthens and enriches our countries. The ambassador added that he looks forward to experiencing personally the breadth of Taiwan's history and culture, and also sharing the culture of Palau with the people of Taiwan.

Ambassador Orrukem expressed his great appreciation for President Tsai's strong leadership and the very special friendship between our two countries. The ambassador also noted that the Palauan people have benefited from Taiwan's superb medical facilities while Palauan students have benefited from Taiwan's esteemed educational institutions. As Palau is a developing country, Ambassador Orrukem stated that he will work to promote cooperation in areas where Taiwan excels, such as agriculture, aquaculture, tourism, and transportation, adding that Taiwan's financial affairs and model of commerce are also of interest to Palau.

Ambassador Orrukem said that both our nations recognize the importance of human rights and democracy, and that through these values we will work to make the world a better, safer, and freer place.

We will continue to uphold our shared values of democracy, individual liberties, and the rule of law, the ambassador said, as these values assure that the relationship between our countries grows, develops, and remains close.

Ambassador Orrukem then said he was pleased to present his credentials and affirmed that he will do his utmost to make our shared vision for the future a reality.