Submit Release
News Search

There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,865 in the last 365 days.

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces New Professional Designation (CSEO) for Marketing Leaders

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Company Logo

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

SINGAPORE, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is pleased to announce the successful launch of Certified SEO & SEM Marketing Manager (CSEO™) professional designation for marketing leaders. This certified program is designed to train marketing leaders with the core principles of search engine optimization, demonstrate best practices in optimization methods, and help them build a solid platform to conduct successful digital marketing campaigns

By the end of this program, participants will attain the Certified SEO & SEM Marketing Manager (CSEO™) designation, which can be leveraged to boost their professional credentials and demonstrate their skills as an effective SEO and SEM expert.

Program Overview

Delivered by award-winning SEO strategist, Christopher Green, this program will provide fundamental insights into the complete SEO journey, encompassing search engines, keyword research, backlinks, SEO tools, analytics and more. Participants will get greater clarity about Google’s algorithm and how it impacts their website’s ranking. Participants will also learn about on-page and off-page optimization concepts, content writing strategies to earn first-page ranking on Google, keyword optimization, competitor analysis, and link building campaigns.

Throughout the program, participants will discover how to use SEO metrics and Google Analytics and harness the information to fine-tune their optimization strategy and further improve their website’s visibility, traffic and revenue. Finally, they will be exposed to technical and advanced SEO concepts including indexing and crawling, conducting SEO audits, and forecasting using advanced machine learning techniques.


Global Recognition

On successful completion of the program, participants will attain their Certified SEO & SEM Marketing Manager (CSEO™) designation that can be added to their professional credentials. This globally recognized certification endorses their skills as a professional search engine optimization and marketing specialist.

Governed by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, this trademarked certification is fully accredited by CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) with 160,000 members worldwide. The program content has also been fully certified and accredited by CPD as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles.

Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key financial skills including:

• Technical SEO
• Backlink Research
• Link Building Strategies
• Keyword Research and Optimization
• Website Auditing
• Advanced SEO
• On-Page and Off-Page SEO
• SEO Strategy
• Google and Web Analytics
• Site Map Building
• Search Algorithm
• SEO Content and Copywriting
• Campaign Measurement
• Content Optimization

Faculty Leader

Christopher Green is a highly sought-after SEO strategist, author and speaker, with expertise in search engine optimization and digital marketing. In addition to writing several SEO articles for SEMrush and Wix, he has also spoken at global industry events including Brighton SEO, Global Internet Marketing Day, SASCON, and Digital Olympus. In 2018, Chris led his team to win 'Best Small SEO Agency' at the UK Search Awards. A certified SISTRIX trainer, Chris works with many Fortune 500 companies, managing their marketing strategies, and delivering successful SEO campaigns for enterprise brands.


Registration Details

To register for the program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-seo-sem-marketing-manager-cseo-1

For further information, please contact:

Yenny Ang
Executive Director
Phone: +65 6716 9980

Yenny Ang
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
+65 6716 9980
email us here

Introduction to Certified SEO & SEM Marketing Manager (CSEO™) Program

You just read:

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces New Professional Designation (CSEO) for Marketing Leaders

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.