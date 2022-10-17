Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces New Professional Designation (CSEO) for Marketing Leaders
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is pleased to announce the successful launch of Certified SEO & SEM Marketing Manager (CSEO™) professional designation for marketing leaders. This certified program is designed to train marketing leaders with the core principles of search engine optimization, demonstrate best practices in optimization methods, and help them build a solid platform to conduct successful digital marketing campaigns
By the end of this program, participants will attain the Certified SEO & SEM Marketing Manager (CSEO™) designation, which can be leveraged to boost their professional credentials and demonstrate their skills as an effective SEO and SEM expert.
Program Overview
Delivered by award-winning SEO strategist, Christopher Green, this program will provide fundamental insights into the complete SEO journey, encompassing search engines, keyword research, backlinks, SEO tools, analytics and more. Participants will get greater clarity about Google’s algorithm and how it impacts their website’s ranking. Participants will also learn about on-page and off-page optimization concepts, content writing strategies to earn first-page ranking on Google, keyword optimization, competitor analysis, and link building campaigns.
Throughout the program, participants will discover how to use SEO metrics and Google Analytics and harness the information to fine-tune their optimization strategy and further improve their website’s visibility, traffic and revenue. Finally, they will be exposed to technical and advanced SEO concepts including indexing and crawling, conducting SEO audits, and forecasting using advanced machine learning techniques.
Global Recognition
On successful completion of the program, participants will attain their Certified SEO & SEM Marketing Manager (CSEO™) designation that can be added to their professional credentials. This globally recognized certification endorses their skills as a professional search engine optimization and marketing specialist.
Governed by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, this trademarked certification is fully accredited by CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) with 160,000 members worldwide. The program content has also been fully certified and accredited by CPD as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles.
Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key financial skills including:
• Technical SEO
• Backlink Research
• Link Building Strategies
• Keyword Research and Optimization
• Website Auditing
• Advanced SEO
• On-Page and Off-Page SEO
• SEO Strategy
• Google and Web Analytics
• Site Map Building
• Search Algorithm
• SEO Content and Copywriting
• Campaign Measurement
• Content Optimization
Faculty Leader
Christopher Green is a highly sought-after SEO strategist, author and speaker, with expertise in search engine optimization and digital marketing. In addition to writing several SEO articles for SEMrush and Wix, he has also spoken at global industry events including Brighton SEO, Global Internet Marketing Day, SASCON, and Digital Olympus. In 2018, Chris led his team to win 'Best Small SEO Agency' at the UK Search Awards. A certified SISTRIX trainer, Chris works with many Fortune 500 companies, managing their marketing strategies, and delivering successful SEO campaigns for enterprise brands.
Registration Details
To register for the program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-seo-sem-marketing-manager-cseo-1
For further information, please contact:
Yenny Ang
Executive Director
Phone: +65 6716 9980
Yenny Ang
Introduction to Certified SEO & SEM Marketing Manager (CSEO™) Program