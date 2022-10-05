Indonesia Led Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 | Industry Growth, Demand, and Forecast

Indonesia Led Market

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indonesia LED Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the Indonesia LED market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.51% during 2022-2027. A light-emitting diode (LED) refers to the energy-efficient lighting technology that is incorporated into bulbs and fixtures for general lighting applications. These semiconductor-based lighting sources offer unique design opportunities and emit light in a specific direction to provide enhanced brightness. They utilize heat sinks to absorb the heat produced and dissipate it into the environment to avoid overheating or burning out. LED lights save approximately 90% energy, have improved durability and operational efficiency, as compared to conventional lights. As a result, these lights are widely replacing halogen, incandescent and fluorescent lighting solutions across the industrial, infrastructural and residential sectors.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Indonesia LED Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions in Indonesia. Indonesia has less than 60% energy penetration, with regular incidences of blackouts and power rationing in both rural and urban regions. There has been an increase in the penetration rates of electricity in the country as the Government of Indonesia aims to achieve complete energy self-sufficiency in the coming years. The growing awareness regarding the importance of energy conservation and the numerous initiatives undertaken by the Government to promote the use of LED lights are anticipated to catalyze the market growth. Furthermore, the Government is issuing tariff-free investment incentives for LED solutions in certain regions, which is expected to improve the investment rate within the country. Apart from this, there has been a significant increase in the usage of LEDs in public construction projects due to the sustainable and energy-efficient nature of these solutions. This is further supported by the infrastructural developments throughout the country. Other factors, such as the growing applications of these lights in the transportation industry and the increasing availability of affordable, imported LED products, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Panel Lights

• Down Lights

• Street Lights

• Tube Lights

• Bulbs

• Others

Market Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Institutional

• Industrial

Market Breakup by Installation Type:

• New Installation

• Retrofit Installation

Market Breakup by Region:

• Java

• Sumatra

• Kalimantan

• Sulawesi

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of major players operating in the industry.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

