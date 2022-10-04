Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Railway and Bus Station Complex in the city of Aghdam
The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the complex.
The complex will consist of two floors and a terrace.
President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the complex.