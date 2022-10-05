Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,256 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

AZERBAIJAN, October 5 - 05 october 2022, 09:15

On October 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The head of state congratulated the Tajik President on his birth anniversary, and wished him the best of health and new successes in his activities for the prosperity of the people of Tajikistan.

Emomali Rahmon thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the heads of state hailed the development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries, and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.