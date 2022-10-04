MRD TEAM IN EAST CHOISEUL CONSTITUENCY TO ASSESS CDF FUNDED PROJECTS

A team of three officers from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) are currently in East Choiseul Constituency (ECC) to conduct an assessment and verification of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) funded projects within in the constituency.

The team left Honiara yesterday (Tuesday 4th October, 2022) onboard Solomon Airlines, Kaghau flight and took a three hours boat ride from Kaghau airport to the East Choiseul Constituency Development Centre (ECCDC) where they were accommodated.

The team will commence their monitoring activity with a one-day awareness for representatives from communities within the constituency at the centre (ECCDC) today (Wednesday 4 October, 2022) before visiting project sites in the communities starting Thursday 6 October, 2022.

The awareness will focus squarely on CDF, roles and mandates of MRD and how the ministry collaborate with ECC Office to implement its priorities and such needed services.

The monitoring activity will run from 5th – 10th October, 2022.

The team comprised of a leader who is the Principal Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officer, Timoly Carter, Data Officer, Margery Pitatamae and a Communication & Public Relations Officer, Stephen Diisango accompanied by Constituency Development Officer (CDO) for ECC, Collin Bemama Qalokisa.

The monitoring team will visit and assess most of the 2020 and 2021 projects funded under CDF and also interview project beneficiaries to get their views on how CDF impacted their lives.

MRD Communications will cover some of the stories of CDF-funded projects which impacted and transform the lives of the ordinary rural people in ECC.

Constituency monitoring of CDF projects is part of the MRD’s ongoing activity on CDF-funded projects being implemented within the 50 constituencies.

Relevant data and information collected will support the ministry in its responsibility to assess project status and the impact the fund (CDF) have on the lives of constituents. Not only is the data collected important, but gathering evidence on the ground by officers that constituencies utilized the funds for its intended purpose is paramount.

CDFs are allocations of public funds provided to Constituencies to support rural development initiatives as per constituency development priorities.

According to the Solomon Islands Constituency Development Fund Act 2013 (s.5) ‘funds may be allocated for development purposes to individuals, group income-generating projects, or community projects.’

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Prime Minister Manasseh is the current Member of Parliament for East Choiseul Constituency.

– MRD Press