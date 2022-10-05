NEW PS SWORN-IN FOR MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND LIVESTOCK

A new Permanent Secretary was sworn-in by the Governor General Sir David Vunagi at Government House today.

He is Mr. Lottie Vaisekavea from Nukukaisi village, Central Makira, Makira Ulawa Province.

Prior to taking up his new post, Vaisekavea was the Program Manager of the Rural Development Program (RDP) for the past 14 years.

Vaisekavea holds a Masters’ Degree in Agriculture Science, specializing in Agronomy and Extension from the University of Reading, England. He also has a diploma in Agriculture from the University of the South Pacific.

He replaces former Permanent Secretary Ms Ethel Francis whose contract lapsed recently.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed senior government officials and family members.

ENDS///