EAST CHOISEUL WARD REPRESENTATIVES ACKNOWLEDGE AWARENESS ON CDF, MRD MANDATES

Ward representatives from East Choiseul Constituency (ECC) has acknowledged the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for reaching out to them with awareness on Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the mandates of the ministry.

This was after MRD conducted a one-day awareness program about the purpose of CDF and the roles and functions of MRD at Kumanibae, ECC Development Centre today (Wednesday 5 October, 2022).

The MRD team is in ECC for a monitoring activity on CDF funded projects.

“This awareness is an eye opener for us,” Ronald Maenarii Zakele a former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for Ward 13 said.

He said such awareness is very important for our rural people to make sure they are informed and educated on the services that government continue to deliver through the CDF programme.

“Not only that but making sure our people are informed on how CDF is administered is so important because CDF is a public fund and as taxpayers, we have the right to know how it is utilized towards improving our rural livelihoods.”

Joy Madada from Senga ward who is the ECC Women’s coordinator also shared the same sentiments.

She assured the MRD team that information received from the awareness will be shared to those who are not able to attend especially in their respective communities and wards.

Ms. Madada said that this is their first time to have such important awareness and open discussion on CDF and they are so appreciative to the MRD team for coming down to their level.

Team leader and Principal M&E officer Timoly Carter facilitating the awareness.

“This awareness meeting is the first of its kind, specifically on CDF to have happen in our area. We have learned a lot from the presentations and discussions. Also, it is our first time too to learn about the important core mandates and functions of MRD,” Ms. Madada said.

She thanked the MRD team and encourages them to continue with the good work in informing and educating our rural people on the development programmes that our government continue to deliver through the CDF programme.

Most of the participants also expressed their appreciation to the government through ECC office under the leadership of their Member of Parliament Manasseh Sogavare who is also the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands for its continuous commitment and support towards development in the constituency.

They emphasized that the only way forward for us to realize true development is through partnership.

“Chiefs, community leaders, church leaders, youths, communities and everyone must work together. Everyone of us need each other’s support.”

Some of the ward preventatives who attended the awareness program.

At the same time team leader and Principal Monitoring & Evaluation Officer Timoly Carter thanked the participants for their time and for all the constructive contributions made during the awareness program.

She said the awareness program would not be possible have it not for the cooperation and support of the participants.

Ms. Carter then encouraged the ward representatives to continue to work closely with their constituency office towards the implementation of their development programmes.

The MRD team comprised of a leader who is the Principal Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officer, Timoly Carter, Data Officer, Margery Pitatamae and a Communication & Public Relations Officer, Stephen Diisango accompanied by Constituency Development Officer (CDO) for ECC, Collin Bemama Qalokisa.

CDF is a programme of the national government and is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

CDF aims to help communities in areas like income generation, encourage and bring about development in constituencies and generally to improve the livelihoods of all citizens of Solomon Islands.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

MRD officers Timoly Carter and Margery Pitatamae facilitating the awareness.

A participant glance through MRD informational materials.

– MRD Press