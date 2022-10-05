Polyisobutylene Market Estimated to Reach US$ 2.9 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 4.87%

Polyisobutylene Market

The global polyisobutylene market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021. The market exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.87% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Polyisobutylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on polyisobutylene market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global polyisobutylene market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.87% during 2022-2027.

Polyisobutylene is a synthetic rubber obtained from the polymerization of isobutylene. It has gained widespread popularity across the commercial sector due to its excellent oxidative stability and gas barrier properties. It is characterized by versatility, non-toxicity, gas permeability, and excellent insulation for electric current. As a result, it is extensively used for in the manufacturing of tires, tubes, sealants, adhesives, cosmetics, and sports equipment.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by considerable growth in the automotive industry. Polyisobutylene is increasingly used in the production of tubeless tires as it acts as a barrier to oxygen, which is impacting the market growth favorably. Furthermore, the rising product demand from the telecommunication industry as a cable insulation material is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread usage of high molecular weight polyisobutylene in the industrial sector due to its ultra-high viscosity and exceptional resilience has positively influenced the market growth. Apart from this, the growing utilization of polyisobutylene as a fuel additive in engine fuel has further stimulated the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Lanxess

• BASF

• Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Lubrizol

Polyisobutylene Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, end use industry and application.

Market Breakup by Product:

• Conventional PIB

• Highly Reactive PIB

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Transportation Sector

• Industrial

• Food

• Others

Market Breakup by Application:

• Tires

• Lube Additives

• Fuel Additives

• 2-Stroke Engines

• Industrial Lubes & Others

• Adhesives & Sealants

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

