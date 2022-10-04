PHILIPPINES, October 4 - Press Release

October 5, 2022 Robin Bill, Magtatatag ng Philippine Institute of Virology Para magkaroon ng pangmatagalan na tugon ang Pilipinas laban sa banta ng iba't ibang virus tulad ng coronavirus at ang mga variant nito, naghain si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ng panukalang batas na magtatatag ng Philippine Institute of Virology (PIV). Sa Senate Bill 1363 ni Padilla, layunin ng virology institute na manaliksik at bumuo ng lunas sa mga sakit dulot ng mga virus na nakakaapekto sa mga tao, hayop at halaman. "The establishment of a research and development institute under the Department of Science and Technology is a priority agenda to undertake diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, among others. It shall engage the services of Balik Scientists and foreign experts who shall work together with our local scientists and pundits," aniya. Dagdag niya, isusulong ng virology institute ang pakikipagugnayan sa mga ahensya ng pamahalaan at sa academe para tugunan ang banta ng mga virus. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang PIV ang mamumuno sa pagbuo ng National Virology Research Agenda na bahagi ng National Unified Research Agenda, para sa pananaliksik ng virus sa tao, halaman, at hayop. Isusulong nito ang virology research ethics, biosafety at biosecurity; at palalakasin ang scientific at technological capabilities sa virology at relevant disciplines. Makikipagugnayan din ang PIV sa mga dalubhasa sa iba't ibang panig ng mundo. Samantala, bubuuin ang Virology Research Fund na exempt sa donor's tax. Mungkahi ng panukalang batas na ang PIV ay itatayo sa New Clark Economic Zone sa Tarlac. "Through this Institute, we will ensure that the government and society at large are in concert against threats and impacts of health crises," ayon kay Padilla. Robin Bill Aims to Set Up Philippine Institute of Virology To ensure a long-term solution against threats from various viruses such as the coronavirus and its variants, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill aiming to set up a Philippine Institute of Virology (PIV). In Senate Bill 1363, Padilla envisions the virology institute to conduct research and develop cures for diseases caused by viruses on humans, animals and plants. "The establishment of a research and development institute under the Department of Science and Technology is a priority agenda to undertake diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, among others. It shall engage the services of Balik Scientists and foreign experts who shall work together with our local scientists and pundits," he said in his bill. He added the virology institute will coordinate with the concerned government agencies and with the academe in addressing the threats of the virus. Under the bill, the PIV will head the formulation of a National Virology Research Agenda which is part of the National Unified Research Agenda, to conduct research on the effect of viruses on humans, animals and plants. The bill will also promote virology research ethics, biosafety and biosecurity; and strengthen the scientific and technological capabilities in virology and relevant disciplines. The PIV will coordinate with scientists and experts from other countries as well. Meanwhile, a Virology Research Fund exempt sa donor's tax shall be established. Also, the bill provides that the PIV be set up at the New Clark Economic Zone in Tarlac. "Through this Institute, we will ensure that the government and society at large are in concert against threats and impacts of health crises," said Padilla.