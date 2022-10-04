SENATOR RAMON BONG REVILLA, JR. DENOUNCES THE RUTHLESS MURDER OF JOURNALIST PERCY LAPID

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. condemned in the strongest possible terms the senseless murder of journalist and radio commentator Percy Lapid, who was brutally assassinated on Monday evening in Las Piñas City, by two still unidentified suspects.

"Nakakasuklam ang walang pakundangang pagpatay sa mamamahayag na si Percy Lapid. Walang lugar sa lipunan ang karahasan na patuloy na nagdudulot ng gulo, takot, at pangamba sa mga Pilipino", Revilla lamented as he denounced that act of violence perpetrated by the assailants.

According to the police report, the victim was onboard his vehicle when the shooting happened.

The lawmaker appealed to the law enforcement agencies to act on the murder swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"This inhumane culture of killing members of the press continues to cause havoc and fear to our people. I call on the law enforcement agencies, especially the PNP, to immediately arrest and hold accountable the culprits behind this ruthless act. They should not go unpunished", Revilla said.