Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,170 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. calls on the DOTr to take action on recurring MRT 3 malfunction

PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release
October 5, 2022

SEN. RAMON BONG REVILLA, JR. CALLS ON THE DOTr TO TAKE ACTION ON RECURRING MRT 3 MALFUNCTION

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. has expressed serious concern over the recurring disruptions of the Metro Railway Transit (MRT) 3 operations, which continue to burden our commuters, especially during rush hours. This problem is further exacerbated by the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila.

The solon's statement came after a netizen captured a photo of the long queue of commuters in Ortigas Station at around 6:00 pm on Tuesday. According to witnesses, the scene was characterized as chaotic, with irate and tired commuters yelling and pushing against each other.

"Lubos akong nababagabag at nag-aalala, sa nakikita nating kaawa-awang kalagayan ng ating mga kababayang naghahabol ng makauwi sa kanilang mga tahanan. Mga magulang na pagod galing sa trabaho, mga anak na nagmamadaling makauwi galing sa eskwela. Nakakagalit isipin na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin natutugunan ng Kagawaran ng Transportasyon ang problema sa MRT, lalong lalo na ngayon na patuloy na tumataas ang hawahan ng COVID-19 sa ating bansa. Nakaka-alarma dahil posibleng maging super spreader ito", said Revilla

This disturbing situation has prompted Revilla to call on the Department of Transportation (DOTr), led by Secretary-designate Jaime "Jimmy" Bautista, to get their acts together to avert the happening of similar incidents in the future. Last night's malfunction is the latest of the many mishaps that continue to plague the riding public over the years.

In an advisory, MRT apologized as the inconvenience was due to a technical glitch on the signaling system reported along a track circuit approaching Taft Avenue station.

"Nananawagan po tayo sa pamunuan ng MRT 3 na agarang solusyunan ang paulit-ulit na problema ito. More or less 300,000 commuters rely on MRT everyday. While this is a challenge on our Department of Transportation, it is also an opportunity to prove that we have a government that promptly responds to the needs of our people", said Revilla.

You just read:

Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. calls on the DOTr to take action on recurring MRT 3 malfunction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.