PHILIPPINES, October 4 - Press Release

October 5, 2022 REVILLA PAYS TRIBUTE TO FILIPINO EDUCATORS IN CELEBRATION OF WORLD TEACHERS' DAY In line with the celebration of the World Teachers' Day, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. joined the nation in honoring Filipino educators whose invaluable contribution to society is commemorated October 5 of each year. "Bayaning maituturing ang ating mga guro na siyang gumagabay sa ating mga kabataan para magkaroon ng direksiyon ang ating kinabukasan at humuhubog para mapanatili ang kapayapaan at demokrasya sa bansa", Revilla, who champions the welfare of our teachers, said. "They had once walked the extra mile for us, and continue to do so for our children. They traverse terrains and deep waters just to bring education to the farthest places. They have never hesitated to do their vocation for they are aware that they are a crucial part of the bedrock on which the society and its future is built on", he added. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, the veteran lawmaker has continued to advocate the promotion of teachers' welfare by pushing for meaningful pieces of legislation that will uplift their lives. He filed Senate Bill No. 22 to institutionalize the granting of Teaching Supplies Allowance (TSA), better known as "chalk allowance", given annually to public school teachers. This will ensure that the government shall automatically allocate a budget for the said allowance every year through the General Appropriations Act. He thus called on all Filipinos to show their gratitude and appreciation to their teachers for dedicating their lives in nurturing their students to be proactive members of society. "Lagi nating binabanggit ang kahalagahan ng ating mga guro sa ating lipunan. Pero sana ay nakikita rin talaga natin ang pinagdadaanan nila. Pahalagahan natin sila sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng tulong na makakapagpaluwag sa pamumuhay nila. Balang-araw, wala na sanang teacher na habang nagtuturo ay iisipin saan kukuha ng panggastos para sa pagtuturo nila.", the solon said. Revilla also filed Senate Bill No. 267 that seeks to elevate the pay grade of entry-level public school teachers from Salary Grade 11 (P25,439) to Salary Grade 15 (P35,097) to provide them an increased compensation to cope with the challenges of the current times.