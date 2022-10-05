PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 5, 2022 Tolentino to DOLE: stop making excuses; it's our job to protect the Filipino workers MANILA - Tuesday, October 4, the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development held a joint hearing with the Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development and Finance to discuss the Senate's proposed bills to protect freelancers and workers in the informal economy. For consideration before the Committee were the legislation on the protection of freelancers covered by Senate Bill No. 45 introduced by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, Senate Bill No. 136 introduced by Senator Joel Villanueva, and Senate Bill No. 945 introduced by Senator Win Gatchalian, as well as legislation on the magna carta of workers in the informal economy covered by Senate Bills No. 42 introduced by Senator Estrada, 96 introduced by Senator Sonny Angara, 338 introduced by Senator Grace Poe, and 359 introduced by Senator Joel Villanueva. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Undersecretary Benedicto Ernesto R. Bitonio, Jr. welcomed the proposed bills [ta and said that this is an opportunity to discuss the different work arrangements driven by technology, which includes the gig economy. The Department's concerns on the implementation and execution of the proposed bills were then explained should these be passed into laws. "Meron lang po kaming concern dito, Mr. Chairman, dahil sa panukalang batas na ito, maraming assignment ang binibigay sa Department of Labor and Employment. At alam po nating lahat yan na pag maraming assignment, ay nangangailangan ng tao na naka dedicate dito sa assignment na ito para ma-gampanan at ma-implement ng maayos ang batas. Ang nakikita namin dito ay ma-eexpand and jurisdiction ng DOLE at papakielaman na rin niya ang pag enforce and pag adjudicate ng claims ng independent contracting arrangements. Wala po ito sa current system at kung iyan ay mangyayari, ang DOLE po ay hindi handa. Hindi handa yung current administrative structure ng DOLE po dito," Bitonio said. Senator Francis Tolentino, a member of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, called out Bitonio on these statements and observations. "I think the job here of DOLE is to help the Committee finalize the contentious points coming out of the proposed bills and not to lecture us that it is difficult," he said. According to Senator Tolentino, "Ang pinaguusapan natin dito - papano natin matutulungan yung manggagawa natin na walang employer-employee relationship. Nakalagay sa saligang batas, trabaho ng estado na bigyang proteksyon ang manggagawa. Hindi 'yung iiwas tayo na "hindi namin kaya to... Help us craft this bill. Help us fine-tune these pieces of legislation. Enable our workers benefit on social legislation that can be provided by the State and Congress." Earlier in September of this year, Senator Tolentino filed Senate Bill No. 1275 or the "Delivery Platform Riders Protection Act of 2022." The bill seeks to establish an employer-employee relationship between delivery riders and the digital platform companies. As such, delivery platform riders rendering services through online or app-based platforms would be entitled to minimum wage, social protection, and more comprehensive work benefits at par with those currently enjoyed by regular employees.