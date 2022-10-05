Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,188 in the last 365 days.

Pimentel seeks end to prevailing 'culture of impunity' in PHL

PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release
October 5, 2022

Pimentel seeks end to prevailing 'culture of impunity' in PHL

The prevailing culture of violence and impunity in the country remains a serious challenge to the Marcos administration, according to Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III.

"The killing of veteran broadcast journalist and radio commentator Percy Lapid is yet another proof of a long-standing culture of violence and impunity in the country. We condemn this act of violence. This is a challenge to the Marcos administration," Pimentel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Percy Lapid was shot dead Monday night at the gate of BF Resort Village in Las Piñas. According to police reports, Percy was gunned down by two unidentified suspects past 8:00 p.m. along Aria Street, Barangay Talon Dos.

"I call on the authorities to resolve the killing of Percy and a number of unresolved killings of journalists, lawyers, and judges, as well as of ordinary people," Pimentel stressed.

"Let's put an end to this culture of impunity. The government should create a safe environment for journalists and the rest of our citizens," he added.

Pimentel said that the veteran broadcast journalist's death only validates what the Global Impunity Index had earlier warned: the Philippines is the deadliest country for journalists.

Based on the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) ranking in 2021, the Philippines was ranked 7th among the worst countries for journalists, having too many unresolved killings of the members of the press.

Pimentel noted that based on CPJ, there are at least 13 unresolved killings of journalists over the past 10 years.

Lastly, Pimentel said he is alarmed by the recent decline of the peace and order in the country as he urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to intensify its anti-criminality campaigns.

You just read:

Pimentel seeks end to prevailing 'culture of impunity' in PHL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.