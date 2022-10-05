Pimentel seeks end to prevailing 'culture of impunity' in PHL

The prevailing culture of violence and impunity in the country remains a serious challenge to the Marcos administration, according to Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III.

"The killing of veteran broadcast journalist and radio commentator Percy Lapid is yet another proof of a long-standing culture of violence and impunity in the country. We condemn this act of violence. This is a challenge to the Marcos administration," Pimentel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Percy Lapid was shot dead Monday night at the gate of BF Resort Village in Las Piñas. According to police reports, Percy was gunned down by two unidentified suspects past 8:00 p.m. along Aria Street, Barangay Talon Dos.

"I call on the authorities to resolve the killing of Percy and a number of unresolved killings of journalists, lawyers, and judges, as well as of ordinary people," Pimentel stressed.

"Let's put an end to this culture of impunity. The government should create a safe environment for journalists and the rest of our citizens," he added.

Pimentel said that the veteran broadcast journalist's death only validates what the Global Impunity Index had earlier warned: the Philippines is the deadliest country for journalists.

Based on the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) ranking in 2021, the Philippines was ranked 7th among the worst countries for journalists, having too many unresolved killings of the members of the press.

Pimentel noted that based on CPJ, there are at least 13 unresolved killings of journalists over the past 10 years.

Lastly, Pimentel said he is alarmed by the recent decline of the peace and order in the country as he urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to intensify its anti-criminality campaigns.