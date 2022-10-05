Hontiveros leads relief operations in Karding-ravaged Quezon

The Office of Senator Risa Hontiveros led relief operations in the most affected areas devastated by Super Typhoon Karding, bringing hot meals and state-of-the-art medical services among typhoon victims in Quezon.

Currently, the hospital field medical operation is serving the town of Bordeus, and is scheduled to visit the municipalities of Polillio and Infanta. The free Medical Service is able to provide diagnostic services to up to 300 patients a day and strictly follows the COVID -19 health protocols.

"Kailangan nating alalayan upang makatayo at makabangon ang mga kababayan nating nasalanta. Malaking bagay na hindi na nila iisipin ang mga gastusin sa serbisyong medikal at gamot, lalo na at marami sa kanila ay gusto nang makapag-hanapbuhay para makabawi," Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros' hospital field medical operation offers full blood chemistry, fetal doppler for women five to nine months pregnant, chest x-ray, whole abdomen ultrasound, urinalysis, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Medical consultation, and even free medicines.

"Inipon na namin sa isang lugar ang mga serbisyo para iwas sa paglalakad at pabalik-balik ang ating mga kababayan," Hontiveros added.

The program partnered with the local government units and with the University of Perpetual Help Medical Center. It runs with 17 health professionals--three doctors, an IT professional, a radiologic technologist, a sonographer, two nurses and caregivers.

"Gusto nating may access ang lahat sa serbisyong medikal. Yan ang hangad sana nating mapunan nitong ating hospital field medical operation. Bigyan natin ng laban ang mga nakikipagsapalaran para sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay. Sa huli, ang mga serbisyong ito ay para sa kinabukasan ng pamilyang Pilipino," Hontiveros concluded.