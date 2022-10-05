PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 5, 2022 Villar cites potentials of Mindanao in agri dev't Senator Cynthia A. Villar has stressed that agriculture in Mindanao brings hope and great opportunity for the region's inclusive growth. The chairperson of the Senate Agriculture and Food committee sees Mindanao Island as the country's biggest potential for agriculture development. During her speech at the 24th Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) held in this city, Villar acknowledged the Mindanao business community has always been at the forefront of the region's annual trade expo. The expo, Villar said, helps boost the country's economic recovery amidst the pandemic. "I am happy that Davao City Chamber of Commerce is our partner focusing on the agriculture industry in accelerating the development of the agriculture sector in Mindanao," said Villar. She emphasized that Mindanao is the country's biggest producer of agri-products with banana, coconut, pineapple, other fruits, and nuts comprising the top five export products of the region. Villar related that Davao Region has 18 priority industry clusters: abaca, banana, bangus, cacao, coconut, durian, ICT, livestock and poultry, mango, mining, renewable energy, rice, seaweeds, tourism, wood, oil palm, rubber, and coffee. "Thus, prospects for agribusinesses here are very bright with growing demand for value-added products and processed food in the domestic and global market," she said. In recognition of Davao as country's biggest producer of cacao and its vital contribution in making the Philippines world-renowned and much-sought after by chocolate makers from the U.S., Japan, and Europe, Villar authored Republic Act No. 11547 which declared Davao City as "Chocolate Capital" and Davao Region as "Cacao Capital" of the Philippines. Based on the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Davao Region produces around 78.76 % of the annual production of cacao in the Philippines. "I know the importance of cacao that provides livelihood to farmers in the countryside to guarantee the sustainability of the country's cacao industry, particularly here in Davao to ensure food security, employment opportunities, and better income for our people," Villar emphasized. "There is also always agricultural tourism as a potential venture because there are a lot to see in Davao and the whole of Mindanao," she added. Villar, kinilala ang potensiyal ng Mindanao sa agri dev't IGINIIT ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar na ang agrikultura sa Mindanao ang magbibigay ng pag-asa at malaking oportunidad sa 'inclusive growth' ng rehiyon. Kumpiyansa ang chairperson ng Senate Agriculture and Food committee na ang Mindanao Island ang may pinakamalaking potensiyal sa bansa sa paglago ng agrikultura. Sa kanyang pananalita sa 24th Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) sa siyuad, kinilala ni Villar ng Mindanao business community na nangunguna sa taunang trade expo sa rehiyon. Ang expo, ani Villar, ang nakatutulong na paigtingin ang pagbangon ng ekonomiya ng bansa sa kabila ng pandemiya. "I am happy that Davao City Chamber of Commerce is our partner focusing on the agriculture industry in accelerating the development of the agriculture sector in Mindanao," ayon kay Villar. Binigyan diin niya na ang Mindanao ang ating pinakamalaking producer ng agri-products kung saan ang saging, niyog, pinya at iba prutas at nuts ang 5 pangunahing export products ng rehiyon. Inihayag din ni Villar na may 18 priority industry clusters ang Davao Region. Ang mga ito ay ang abaca, saging, bangus, cacao, niyog, durian, ICT, livestock at poultry, mangga, mining, renewable energy, bigas , seaweeds, turismo, kahoy, oil palm, rubber at kape. "Thus, prospects for agribusinesses here are very bright with growing demand for value-added products and processed food in the domestic and global market," ayon kay Villar. Bilang pagkilala sa Davao na pinakamalaking producer ng cacao and at mahalagang kontirbusyon sa pagkilala sa Pilipinas chocolate makers mula sa U.S., Japan, at Europe, inakda ni Villar ang Republic Act No. 11547 na nagdedeklara sa Davao City na "Chocolate Capital" at Davao Region bilang "Cacao Capital" ng. Pilipinas. Bas3 sa pinakahuling data ngPhilippine Statistics Authority (PSA), may 78,76% ang taunang produksyin ng cacao ng Davao Region. "I know the importance of cacao that provides livelihood to farmers in the countryside to guarantee the sustainability of the country's cacao industry particularly here in Davao to ensure food security, employment opportunities, and better income for our people," giit ni Villar. "There is also always agricultural tourism as a potential venture because there are a lot to see in Davao and the whole of Mindanao," dagdag pa niya.