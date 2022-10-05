Việt Nam calls for global efforts to promote sustainable development

VIETNAM, October 5 -

NEW YORK — Việt Nam called for national, regional, and global efforts to promote sustainable development at the Economic and Financial Committee’s meeting of the United Nations General Assembly’s 77th session on October 3-4.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang said in order to turn political commitments into practical actions, countries need to make efforts at national, regional and global levels.

At the national level, people should be placed in the centre of every development policy and strategy. Countries should give priority to building a solid macroeconomic foundation and improving their economies' resilience. At the regional level, cohesion and cooperation with regional and sub-regional mechanisms should be stepped up to address challenges and promote sustainable development, through the sharing of lessons, practices and models, he said.

Giang stressed that at the global level, peace, security and stability are prerequisites to put the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development back on track, and called for the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law and the UN Charter and put an end to conflicts.

In his opinion, it is necessary to ensure long-term access to finance, narrow gaps in the global debt structure, and increase investment in transport and energy infrastructure, information technology, innovation, science and education. More attention is needed for the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing countries, as well as middle-income countries.

The diplomat called for the immediate lifting of unilateral embargo measures that run counter to international law as well as the continuation of reforming the UN system, strengthening international cooperation and solidarity, including South-South and trilateral cooperation.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s achievements in fulfilling the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Giang affirmed that Việt Nam always actively joins regional and global efforts to push forward sustainable development and improve people’ lives.

He called on the international community to support Việt Nam’s run for a seat at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-25 tenure to contribute more to the common work of the world.

Opinions at the event heightened the UN’s central role and emphasised the need to ensure resources, finance and methods to accomplish the SDGs, strengthen international cooperation and solidarity in solving international problems and promote sustainable development. —VNS