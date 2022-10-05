LingPerfect Supports Hope For The Day's Annual Gala Event
An Evening of Celebration and Purpose Supporting Hope For The Day's Efforts in Raising Mental Health AwarenessCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, September 30, Hope For The Day, a Chicago-based non-profit organization, hosted their annual gala event, The Hope Ball: an extraordinary evening of celebration for HFTD's past, present, and future plans to smash the stigma around mental health. As their Partner in Prevention, LingPerfect was honored to have been there to support the cause and all the important work that the organization has been doing on raising awareness around mental health.
Funds raised from this spectacular night will help HFTD in its mission to provide access to quality education about mental health for people of all ages. We encourage you to join us on this momentous night as we come together in support of a better tomorrow for all.
This is a cause that is close to the hearts of the LingPerfect Translations team, as they are dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and prevention initiatives globally. The company is proud to continue working with Hope For The Day in this effort and commends them on all their remarkable progress so far.
