Literacy and Education for Democracy: key drivers for empowerment on the pathway to our futures

Bringing attention to the issue of education for democracy, Mr Eliot Minchenberg recalled the Vision Statement of UN Secretary-General that alerted against ‘the rise of attacks on truth, facts and democratic institutions in online and physical spaces’. He recommended that Member States address the challenge, by building on the Global Conference on Addressing Hate Speech Through Education and adopting educational initiatives to combat the incidents of hate speech.

In the followed-up interactive dialogue, some Member States stressed the importance of Transforming Education Summit, the relevance of literacy and the Summit’s follow-up that will be facilitated by the SDG 4 High-Level Steering Committee. In addition, the endorsement of the Secretary-General’s vision statement and the role of the Group of Friends for Education and Lifelong Learning were highlighted.

In this session, the Third Committee, chaired by His Excellency José Alfonso Blanco Conde, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of the Dominican Republic to the UN, also heard presentations on the implementation of the outcome of the World Summit for Social Development and the reports on social development, including questions relating to the world social situation and to youth, ageing, persons with disabilities and the family.

Watch the meeting here.

