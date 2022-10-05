San Luis Obispo weed abatement service releases 'Understanding California fire season'

Ant's Tractor Mowing, a San Luis Obispo County weed abatement and defensible space service recently released the report "Understanding California fire season." "Wildfires are not new to California," said company owner Anthony Elisarraras, "but the frequency and intensity of wildfires in recent years means understanding fires and fire season is more important than ever."

The Cal Fire website reports there were 8835 fires in California burning 2,568,948 acres during 2021. Experts report that the cost of fighting wildfires averages $2.1 billion annually. Insurance claims have reached billions of dollars and property owners are finding claims being denied, insurance rates increasing or fire insurance cancelled.

Because of the variety in weather and temperatures across the state, California can be subject to wildfires year around, but certain times are more susceptible than others. Peak fire season in Northern California used to start in June and end sometime in November. Fire season begins earlier for Southern California, running from May to November, or later.

San Luis Obispo County, ranging from the Pacific Ocean to arid land inland, south to the Southern California weather influences and north to Northern California weather influences, is vulnerable to fire season from both regions. The prolonged drought has increased the risk of fast spreading fire due to dry vegetation. The winter rain is just sufficient enough for vegetation to grow, but not enough to keep everything green into early summer. "Vegetation dries out earlier and this means that defensible spaces and weed abatement around San Luis Obispo County homes, businesses and other structures are more important," said Elisarraras.

The Western Fire Chiefs Association identifies the following risk factors for California wildfires:



Drought leaving trees, grasses, shrubs and soil without critical moisture, contributing to hotter and drier weather. More than 97% of California is in severe drought.

Wind is added fuel to spreading wildfires during any weather and even more so in hot, dry weather. Southern California's Santa Ana winds and Northern California's Diablo winds can reach up to 40 miles per hour or more.

Human activity starts up to 90% of fires, including campfires, fallen power lines, any unattended recreational fire, discarded cigarettes, vehicle accidents and equipment that creates sparks.

Not managing weeds and other dry vegetation making weed abatement and creating defensible spaces critical to helping control wildfires.

Ant's Tractor Mowing has been providing quality defensible space and weed abatement services to San Luis Obispo County communities since 2004. The company maintains an excellent work ethic and competitive pricing to protect the community with:

Weedeater services that are effective for spaces that are too small for a tractor, where there is landscaping to preserve or where more detailed weed abatement is needed, such as along fence lines.

Mowing, accomplished with a tractor and a flail mower is a cost-effective and efficient method for removing and controlling weeds and shrubs on acreage, large lots, pastures, and other open spaces.

Defensible space is the amount of space, defined in zones, that fire authorities advise is necessary to protect structures, property and lives in the event of a wildfire.

Ant's Tractor Mowing

330 Old Settler Road

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 203-0669

