transcosmos and NTT Com launch a demonstration test of customer services in a virtual space in the metaverse

Integrating enjoyable virtual communication into daily life

TOKYO (PRWEB) October 05, 2022

transcosmos inc. and NTT Communications Corporation announced today that in August, they launched a demonstration test of a virtual communication service in the metaverse to enable businesses to serve customers online via enjoyable virtual communication. The test, which is part of the two companies' ongoing efforts to create new methods of communication via the metaverse, will demonstrate virtual customer services that use full-body tracking avatars*1 for customer communication approximating real-store experiences.

1. Introduction

Changes in lifestyles brought on by the COVID-19 crisis have led to the diversification of communication channels for customer services. As a result, businesses are taking initiatives to enhance services that they deliver online or via contact centers.

With the shift of various services online, mobile websites and chat services have generally improved customer convenience, but some customers still prefer to receive services similar to those conventionally experienced in physical stores. In response, transcosmos is creating virtual communication services for enhanced online customer services.

To deliver online services similar to real-world experiences, customers need to see and feel non-verbal communication, such as gestures and facial expressions. To achieve this, as well as to verify appropriate distances between customers and store staff for improved virtual experiences, the test is using full-body tracking avatars in the metaverse.

2. Scope of Verification

The test is designed to verify that a virtual store in the metaverse can meet two basic conditions. The first condition is to offer customer services similar to those in real stores while also using the virtual world to maximize the value of the customer experience. The second condition is to offer virtual customer services that function as purchasing channels.

Verification targets:



Assess and verify the design and features of a virtual store in the metaverse that simulates a physical store.

Verify the level of customer satisfaction with virtual customer services incorporating full-body tracking avatars capable of expressing non-verbal communication.

Assess and verify the ability of customer-service agents to use digital technologies such as text data/video clip sharing and AI-powered speech recognition.

3. Roles and Responsibilities

transcosmos:



Deployment and management of transpeech,*2 the company's speech-recognition and emotion-analysis solution.

Management of virtual communication services, including customer-service agents in the metaverse.

Preparations to commercialize virtual communication services based on analysis of test operational data.

NTT Com:



Installation and management of phones and communication equipment (OCN, etc.)

Provision of the company's NTT XR Coworking metaverse service (metaverse space & avatars)*3

4. Comments

Kenshi Matsubara, Representative Director, Executive Vice President, transcosmos inc.:

"Under our corporate vision – Global Digital Transformation Partner – transcosmos is helping businesses drive their digital transformation (DX) initiatives. We aim to deliver optimal customer-service experiences via enjoyable virtual communication online. To achieve that goal, we will apply our online-communication expertise based on proven experience to make online business-to-customer communication as real as possible."

Satoko Takahashi, Senior Vice President, Communication & Application Services, Platform Service Division, NTT Communications Corporation:

"NTT Communications is working to create a Smart World by helping clients to achieve digital transformation (DX) for new business creation and stronger competitiveness. In this test, NTT Com and transcosmos aim to create customer experiences that go beyond the real world in ways only possible with virtual communication. To achieve this goal, we are combining our respective strengths: NTT Com's legacy strengths in telecommunication as well as new, cutting-edge technologies such as AI and XR, and transcosmos's proven expertise in online communication services."

5. Future Outlook

Building on the results of the test, transcosmos aims to create, deliver, enhance and assist virtual communication services as well as an environment in which metaverse-based customer services for e-commerce complete within a virtual space. The company also is considering utilizing such services for exhibitions and business events. Additionally, transcosmos has launched its own demonstration test of services powered by the metaverse for enhanced communication between businesses and their employees.*4 Ultimately, transcosmos and NTT Com hope to contribute to a more sustainable world by utilizing the metaverse to enrich the value of communication.

*1 Full-body tracking technology that replicates movements of the entire human body in virtual subjects such as avatars.

*2 transpeech (no translation available): https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/company/video/transpeech.html

*3 NTT XR Coworking (no translation available): https://group.ntt/jp/nttxr/service/service00006/

*4 Virtual Contact Center press release: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/company/news/220901_0001.html

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications solves global technology challenges by helping enterprises utilize managed IT-infrastructure solutions to overcome complexity and risk in their IT environments. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry-leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 500,000m2 of the world's most advanced data-center facilities. As the core provider of the DOCOMO group's enterprise-business services and solutions, we create value by providing global-scale support for restructuring in industry and society, new workstyles and digital transformation in communities. Together with NTT Ltd., NTT Data and NTT DOCOMO, we are the NTT Group.

http://www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com | Facebook@NTT Com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/transcosmos_and_ntt_com_launch_a_demonstration_test_of_customer_services_in_a_virtual_space_in_the_metaverse/prweb18939248.htm