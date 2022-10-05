Bambuser Plus selected by WOW concept in Madrid to make Live Shopping a true phygital experience

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 05, 2022 / Bambuser AB BUSER(FRA:5JL) Madrid, October 5, 2022. WOW concept - an immersive retail destination in the heart of Madrid, launches a new consumer touchpoint via Live Shopping. Powered by Bambuser, their phygital rollout will be developed in partnership with Bambuser Plus - an internal creative, strategy, and production business unit. The debut Live event on October 20 will invite customers to explore each floor in detail, interact with WOW concept staff and experience the gallery of fashion, beauty, home and technology brands from their mobile or desktop at home.

As live shopping continues its strong momentum across global markets, Bambuser Plus offers unparalleled expertise in retail strategy and on-site production, often paired with influencer marketing campaigns that add full-service value to client activations.

WOW concept selected Bambuser Plus to support the strategic development of their Phygital shopping experiences and elevate the opportunities for Live Video commerce. Events will feature personal shopping tours, in-store exploration of digital features like navigation screens, interactive mirrors and immersive settings. The partnership will enhance traffic opportunities pre, during and post-show with guiding principles based on shared experience.

"We are convinced that this partnership with Bambuser Plus will enhance WOW concept's traffic opportunities and strengthen the phygital experience. In addition, we believe it is a very strong linking point and a unique opportunity towards our customers to live the best shopping experience," according to company sources at WOW concept.

"We're thrilled to partner with WOW concept developing an entirely new digital touchpoint as immersive as their in-store experience. Live Shopping enhances WOW's mission for innovative phygital shopping and shares Bambuser's vision for the future of retail." Says, Annelie Gullström, VP of Bambuser Plus.

About Bambuser Plus

Bambuser Plus is an internal business unit dedicated to supporting clients in all aspects of Live Video strategy and execution provided by the SaaS company, Bambuser. Services and support range from Business strategy, Creative and Production, Influencer Marketing as well as Live Video Education. Bambuser Plus aims to enhance adoption and secure success for retailers and brands; the unique and valuable data paired with experience from more than 41,000 Live Shopping events and collaborations is what sets Bambuser Plus apart and adds unparalleled expertise in collaboration with its customers.

To learn more about Bambuser Plus, please visit https://plus.bambuser.com/

About WOW concept

WOW concept is a digital marketplace with a physical store located in the center of Madrid, Gran Vía 18. It is a phygital space designed to host brands that for their personality and exclusivity are differential in the market. Brands that have been carefully chosen and curated by experts in each category.

In WOW concept customers can interact with the product in a completely personalized way to make the shopping experience unique. To come to WOW concept is to experience retail in a new and unforgettable way.

To learn more about the WOW concept: www.wowconcept.com

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

