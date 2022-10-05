'How to plan for an exterior paint job,' a new report from the Templeton house painter

The new paint colors are all picked out, the weather is perfect for painting the outside of the house and invitations to the barbeque to celebrate the fresh, newly painted home have already been sent. George Borlodan of Borlodan Painting Company has prepared some important planning tips to help homeowners prepare before the painter starts the project.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new paint colors are all picked out, the weather is perfect for painting the outside of the house and invitations to the barbeque to celebrate the fresh, newly painted home have already been sent. Before calling the painter to schedule the work, there are few things that homeowners can do to make sure the job goes quickly and trouble-free. Templeton house painter, George Borlodan of Borlodan Painting Company has prepared some important planning tips.

New paint makes the home, garage and any other structures look fresh and new and can increase property values. A good, professional exterior paint job can last for 10 or more years, depending on the climate and weather factors. A new paint job is a major investment and homeowners want the best job possible for that investment.

There are a few things that homeowners can do to make sure the job is finished on schedule and as trouble free as possible. A paint job can take two or three days for an average sized single-story three bedroom home. Larger homes, adding a garage or other buildings may take longer. The best results are achieved when the painters are able to start and finish the job without interruption. "Planning for the painters is the best way to help the job get done," says the Templeton house painter.

Clean up vegetation debris from around the buildings to be painted.

Prune shrubbery and trees so that branches don't rub against the sides of the building or get in the way of the painter's work. Even small branches moving in a gentle breeze can scratch a new paint job.

Reduce landscape watering so there is no wet, muddy ground where the painters need to work.

Do any power washing of driveways and sidewalks at least a week before the job starts, or wait until a week or so after the job is done.

Make sure kids' bicycles and toys are out of the way as well as garden tools, hoses and lawn furniture.

Keep pets and kids out of the work area during the job and for the period of time it takes the paint to safely dry.

Ask the painter about the best way to protect landscaping that may be in areas the work crew needs to walk.

Helping property owners plan for a successful and cost-effective painting project is only one of the services Borlodan Painting Company offers. The company has been serving California's Central Coast since 2011 with entire interior or exterior residential and commercial projects. From helping choose the right paint and colors, negotiating a fair price all the way through the final result, the Templeton house painter has a reputation for quality workmanship.

The team recognizes that every home or commercial space has distinct needs. Whether it's a historic home, a fence, a special room or window trim, the team takes pride in delivering quality work to the homeowner's satisfaction.

