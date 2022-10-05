Author Eugene Dice's new book "The Buddhist Investigator: Emissaries of Evil" is a riveting thriller pitting a private investigator against a dystopian government plot

Recent release "The Buddhist Investigator: Emissaries of Evil" from Page Publishing author Eugene Dice is a riveting work of fiction introducing Frank Albert, a retired CIA operative drawn into a covert operation against a shadowy NSA program controlling the life of an innocent young man.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eugene Dice, a retired environmental lawyer and Buddhist presently living in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has completed his new book "The Buddhist Investigator: Emissaries of Evil": a gripping and potent drama that keeps the pages turning until its stunning conclusion.

Frank Albert is a retired CIA operative who is now a private investigator in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His secretary/assistant, Debbie, also has an important role in the narrative as it unfolds.

Frank receives a letter from a young man, John Grabowski, who has been tricked into allowing a device to be surgically implanted in his body, which device transmits everything that John sees and hears to the remote operator of the device. The device allows the operator to speak to John, and he can also inflict excruciating pain and nausea if John doesn't follow his instructions. Frank agrees to try to help John, and the ensuing struggle is fraught with death and danger as Frank discovers that the device was developed and is being tested under a contract from a rogue arm of a Federal Government intelligence agency. The Chicago mob is also involved as the enforcement arm of the unscrupulous doctor who is the prime contractor on the project.

Frank is a Buddhist, and writes a Blog about Buddhism, short excerpts of which appear at the beginning of each chapter. These are not part of the narrative but give insight into Frank's psyche and motivation.

Published by Page Publishing, Eugene Dice's engrossing book

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Buddhist Investigator: Emissaries of Evil" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

