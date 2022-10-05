Marcia Freeman's newly released "Love: For Such a Time as This" is an inspiring message of faith and God's love

"Love: For Such a Time as This" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcia Freeman is a thoughtful reflection on the author's ministering and personal experiences of loss and faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love: For Such a Time as This": an encouraging message of the comfort one can find through faith. "Love: For Such a Time as This" is the creation of published author Marcia Freeman.

Freeman prophesized, The Spirit of the LORD proclaims: Let not your anguish exceed your spiritual awakening because I love you, and the time for brotherly love has come. Know that I hear and answer the cries of My people! I am faithful, and you should have perception that "blessed are those who keep justice, and he who does righteousness at all times!" I see the calamities of this world, bringing forth disaster, which causes "lamentation, weeping, and great mourning," but be neither fearful nor "refusing to be comforted." I inspire that you "come to Me, all you who are heavy laden" with sorrows and cast your burdens on Me, for "you will find rest for your souls," and "I will never leave you nor forsake you." Moreover, "let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you." Also, be aware that "My angels are with you to bring forth My Word to past in your life!"

The Spirit of the LORD continues to proclaim: When My Spirit was yielded up, suddenly "the veil was torn." Therefore, have insight into the Spirit that you may have "boldness to enter the Holiest by the blood of Jesus by a new and living way which He consecrated for us, through the veil, that is, His flesh. Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering for He who promised is faithful. And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works."

My Spirit is love, and those who pursue and maintain love as enduring to the end shall be blessed! Therefore profoundly, this platform is to admonish that you pursue love oppose to hate, pursue love oppose to racism, pursue love oppose to inhumanity, pursue love oppose to violence, pursue love oppose to injustice, pursue love oppose to unforgiveness, pursue love oppose to uncharitableness, and above all, pursue love!

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcia Freeman's new book will encourage readers in their personal journeys.

Freeman's prayers will be bringing God's comforting message to others who are struggling with grief challenges.

