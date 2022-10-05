Stephen P. Ansley's newly released "Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume Two: The Manifestation Gifts" is an inspiring exploration of scripture

"Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume Two: The Manifestation Gifts" from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen P. Ansley is a welcome continuation of Volume One of Ansley's compelling discussions of God's blessings to mankind.

Ansley shares, "God wants His people to know the gifts He has given them.

"Gifts appear in Scripture primarily in three passages, each with its own list, with other gifts mentioned individually here and there in other parts of Scripture. This three volumes study of New Testament gifts deals with the three lists separately to honor the uniqueness of each list. You are invited to come along with the author in discovering what God has given to His people, including you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen P. Ansley's new book will encourage believers in their faith while expounding upon the blessings provided by God.

Ansley shares in hopes of spreading further knowledge of the Gospel.

