Author Missy Brickman's new book "Mommy's Blue Stilettos" is a charming celebration of the imagination as a little girl plays dress up in her mom's shoe closet

Recent release "Mommy's Blue Stilettos" from Page Publishing author Missy Brickman is an entertaining sequel to her well-received first children's book, "Mommy's Hot Pink Heels". Reese is a young girl captivated by her younger sister's tales of fashion and adventure in their stylish mom's shoe closet. She resolves to test Claire's fanciful claims: what will happen when she put on a pair of fancy shoes herself?

OKEENE, Okla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Missy Brickman, a successful children's author whose debut, "Mommy's Hot Pink Heels", was runner-up in the 2021 Hollywood Book Festival and placed Top 10 Honorable Mention in the 2021 New York Book Festival, has completed her new book "Mommy's Blue Stilettos": a beautifully illustrated rhyming picture book for young readers.

Have your siblings ever told you a story that seems a little far-fetched? Reese is about to embark on the truth that lies behind her sister Claire's story of their mommy's magic shoe closet! Slip on your stilettos and get ready for a fun adventure with Reese as she tests the magic for herself.

Published by Page Publishing, Missy Brickman's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

