Maria Cook's newly released "Spiritual Eyes" is a compelling, unique, and insightful book of vibrant poetry highlighting her journey and situations she witnessed

"Spiritual Eyes" from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria Cook is an enjoyable spiritual journey told through inspired poetry that will encourage readers to reflect and celebrate God.

Cook shares, "This book of poetry is my life story woven into many colorful poems, depicting my struggles, testimony, and many inspirational situations I've encountered throughout my spiritual journey. I have also encompassed layers of scenarios I hope to motivate as my journey continues. As you experience the poetry in this book, I believe you will agree that the trials and challenges life throws your way through God can be captured and blossomed into fragrantly beautiful chapters for the next phase of your life.

"I am confident that in taking this journey with me, you will be uplifted, encouraged, inspired, reminded that through God, all things are possible and be left with a smile on your heart."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Cook's new book will encourage the spirit as readers take time to reflect on each message of faith found within.

Cook's carefully crafted and thoughtful writings present a dynamic celebration of God that will resonate with many.

