Lavar Cephus's newly released "The Archangels: Heaven's Earth Messengers" is an informative discussion of the fourteen archangels named in the Bible

"The Archangels: Heaven's Earth Messengers" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lavar Cephus is a helpful resource for students of the Bible seeking a deeper understanding of who and what the archangels represent.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Archangels: Heaven's Earth Messengers": an enjoyable and informative study of spirit guides. "The Archangels: Heaven's Earth Messengers" is the creation of published author Lavar Cephus.

Cephus shares, "From the beauty of the Lord God, we have fourteen archangels, who also can be known as the Watchers. Archangel Michael is the head of the archangel militia, in command of God's army and his celestial soldiers who clash against the evil. Stories of angels and archangels are a part of our lives, whether we realize it or not. Over 80 percent of the world's population believes in angels, archangels, cherubim, and heavily ascended masters. Most people only know about the seven archangels, but in this book, we're going to tell you about the fourteen archangels of the angelic realm. The term archangel came directly from or is related to the Abrahamic religions. The word archangel is derived from a Greek term which means chief angels. Archangels are an extension of love, help, protection and assistance from God, the Creator, the source, the universe himself, to personify his infinite, expansive, stellar majesty, power, love, and grace. All of the archangels have special powers and gifts and abilities. They are all healers. They resonate at a very high vibration frequency and energy. In terms of rank, archangels are at the highest rank among all the angels for they are known to be the closest of the angels next to God. Archangels not only watch over us; they also watch over other angels, as well as the spiritual and other areas of the universal realms (like our very own real-life superheroes). In the canonical Bible, which the Protestants and the Catholics use, and in the Quran as well, there were two archangel named: Michael and Gabriel. In the book of Enoch, there were seven archangels. This was before the book of Enoch was removed from the Bible scriptures. The other five of the first seven are Raphiel, Azrael, Chamuel, Ariel, and Jophiel. In this book, I will tell you about the first seven archangels and also the other seven, the Dominion archangels, and their powers and abilities and how to ask for help, guidance, protection, and assistance whenever you need it. It's like having your very own dream team of angels."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lavar Cephus's new book will engage the imagination and inspire the spirit as readers learn of the glory of God's archangels.

Cephus brings readers an enjoyable study that is certain to inspire a deeper understanding of God and His creation.

Consumers can purchase "The Archangels: Heaven's Earth Messengers" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Archangels: Heaven's Earth Messengers," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing