Author Daniel Harris Honey's new book "Fin Galloway: WishMaster" shares the story of what happens when one wish brings a teenager's dreams to life

Recent release "Fin Galloway: WishMaster" from Page Publishing author Daniel Harris Honey is a five-part series that introduces Fin Galloway, a fifteen-year-old who loves comic books, maybe a little too much.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Harris Honey, who has always been fascinated by the art of storytelling, has completed his new book "Fin Galloway: WishMaster": an engaging five-part series about a fifteen-year-old named Fin Galloway who is struggling to grow out of his childish fantasies and face the real world. What happens when the whole wide world becomes one big comic book—and he is the hero?

Author Daniel Harris Honey has always been fascinated by the art of storytelling. Early on, he saw the power words have to change a person's heart and mind, a power truly magical. One day, he picked up a pen and found he could create magic of his very own.

Daniel Harris Honey begins his story, writing, "Fin was a very long way from New York City. On the other side of the world, it seemed. A place called Spoon Island that it took an hour-long boat ride just to reach. He'd seen trees in the city but none nearly as massive as the ones scattered about the island. The deeper in they went, the more the trees clustered together, darkening an already gray sky. The Cassidine Estate lay at the island's heart. Trees huddled around it, tall and thick. The house was at least four times the size of any he'd seen in the city, a castle almost. The roof was pointy, almost jagged. The many attic windows were dark gray. The front door was shiny black with the Cassidine crest at the center. Fin looked up at the house and swore he heard thunder roll. He looked at it and knew it was evil. His stomach churned, which was always a bad sign."

Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Harris Honey's exciting tale follows Fin through his life-changing journey as his wildest dreams come to life.

Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Fin Galloway: WishMaster" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing