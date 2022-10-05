Steven Washington's newly released "Fellowship of the Mystery" is a thoughtful study of God's love and intent for mankind

"Fellowship of the Mystery" from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Washington is an encouraging message for students of the Bible who seek a deeper, more connected faith experience through expanding their understanding of scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fellowship of the Mystery": a helpful resource that motivates spiritual growth. "Fellowship of the Mystery" is the creation of published author Steven Washington, a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana, who served in the United States Marine Corps. He is a lifetime student of the ancient Hebrew language and is very passionate about the Word of God.

Washington shares, "'I come that you have life and life more abundantly' (John 10:10). We desire that every believer would experience fully what God said in His Word—that we not only hear but live it out. This book opens us up to the things that are from above and brought to life. This book introduces you to live where God lives and to see as God sees that you might do what God did."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Washington's new book is an encouraging opportunity for deeper study of God's word that presents an engaging challenge to one's understanding of God's hope for all.

Washington shares in hopes of motivating readers to a deeper connection and fulfillment in Christ.

Consumers can purchase "Fellowship of the Mystery" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Fellowship of the Mystery," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing