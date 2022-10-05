Shannon Spencer's newly released "Embrace the Unknown: Poetic Thoughts and Prayers" is an inspiring collection of thought-provoking poetry

"Embrace the Unknown: Poetic Thoughts and Prayers" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shannon Spencer is a personal and spiritual experience that will motivate readers to reflect, pray, and share appreciation for God's continued gifts.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Embrace the Unknown: Poetic Thoughts and Prayers": an engaging anthology that will challenge and inspire. "Embrace the Unknown: Poetic Thoughts and Prayers" is the creation of published author Shannon Spencer, who lives in southern Utah with her husband of forty-nine years. She loves singing, reading, studying and praying the Holy Bible, living a Christian life, and being with friends and family. She has three children and seven grandchildren.

Spencer shares, "God is knowable, only to the degree we find our hearts and souls open to believing in Him. God is unfathomable in His kindness, graciousness, openness, and creativity, in His wonderful compassion and His forgiveness. As He is beyond all our wildest dreams and expectations, I have tried to express a tiny corner, a minute reflection, of what He has chosen in His infinite goodness to reveal to us."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shannon Spencer's new book will entertain while encouraging readers in their faith.

Spencer shares in hopes of empowering others in their spiritual journey so they too can experience God and His grace.

Consumers can purchase "Embrace the Unknown: Poetic Thoughts and Prayers" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Embrace the Unknown: Poetic Thoughts and Prayers," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing