David Wesley Reid's newly released "Prospering On God's Promises: 365 Days of Faith-Building Devotions" is a powerful devotional to recenter one's faith

"Prospering On God's Promises: 365 Days of Faith-Building Devotions" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Wesley Reid is an encouraging message of the importance of maintaining one's focus on the true message that the Bible delivers.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prospering On God's Promises: 365 Days of Faith-Building Devotions": a year-long resource for spiritual empowerment and growth. "Prospering On God's Promises: 365 Days of Faith-Building Devotions" is the creation of published author David Wesley Reid, a retired minister who served as the senior pastor of two churches. Reid also served for five years as a student mental hospital chaplain and a student chaplain at Massachusetts General Hospital. He's published fifteen articles on ministry and two dozen sermons in Logos Productions' Annual Ministers' Manual, in addition to writing a book titled "Timeless and Changeless Truth." He currently resides in the Greater Boston area with his wife, Nancy.

Reid shares, "Enough is enough! Contemporary culture has become so antagonistic to Christian beliefs and values that it has put many Christians on the defensive. This isn't good, it isn't necessary, and it isn't right. Christianity is good news, enduring in its truths and applicable to all persons in all places at all times. We Christians never need to feel defensive about what we believe. Christ is God's unique revelation in history, and the Christian message is life-giving. God has given us so many great promises in his word that reinforce the timeless vitality and applicability of the Christian message, promises that prosper the soul. This book is all about these great promises, offered in daily devotional form and complete with a brief prayer.

"Christians survive and thrive on God's promises. They're the spiritual air we breathe. Believing and trusting in God's promises will make us spiritually healthy, of if you will, prosperous."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Wesley Reid's new book encourages believers to shift their focus from worldly influence to God's good news.

Reid brings an uplifting message of comfort, hope, and fulfillment in Christ to keep readers motivated throughout the year.

