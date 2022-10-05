Clifford Hall's newly released "The Carpenter's Path" is an encouraging guide to putting aside worldly wants and focusing on God's promise and plan

"The Carpenter's Path" from Christian Faith Publishing author Clifford Hall is an encouraging opportunity for personal and spiritual growth as readers reflect on the impactful message within.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Carpenter's Path": an inspiring discussion of Jesus and His teachings. "The Carpenter's Path" is the creation of published author Clifford Hall, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who served with the United States Marines. He later moved to Utah, where he attended the University of Utah and went on to a career in banking.

Hall shares, "My hope when I first began putting this project together was to show people the path I took to find the key to living a simple and harmonious life. I believe that most of us spend our entire existence putting too much value into vain things like object possessions and who we are in connection to the world we live in, failing to realize that all this comes directly from our ego, which is part of our mind's negative operation process that holds us hostage.

"This part of the mind is, without a doubt, behind all of mankind's suffering and affliction. It is the part of our subconscious mind that wants to make our attachment to all that glitters more addicting so it can constantly subject us to its false reality.

"But what we have to remember is that during his short time on earth, Jesus taught about how to become more connected to our true spiritual self. And he did so by telling us to let go and let God be our source of wisdom and understanding. That is why I chose the title of this book The Carpenter's Path. Learning the secret to taking on this part of our nature is our only salvation for the future. So I am inviting you to join me on this journey of mine—a pilgrimage of seeking the truth to who you really are."

