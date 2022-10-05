Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,168 in the last 365 days.

Tommy Ayers's newly released "The Book Of Revelation Revealed" is an articulate biblical commentary that brings readers a fresh understanding of God's word

"The Book Of Revelation Revealed" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tommy Ayers is a thoughtful examination of Revelation and the events currently unfolding around the world.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book Of Revelation Revealed": a helpful resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of God's word and plans. "The Book Of Revelation Revealed" is the creation of published author Tommy Ayers.

Ayers shares, "The Revelation is a revelation of things to happen.

"We are actually witnessing some of the events foretold in this book.

"It is Christ who commands John to write to the seven churches, who opens the seven seals, reveals the suffering of the saints, opens the little book, reigns, judges the dead according to their works at his Second Coming, rules from the beginning, presides over the changing scenes of earth's history, and who is King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

"The book is one of hope but also one of warning. Its aim is to assure the church of the advent of the Lord in victory that lies hidden with God but it is certain. But the crown will not be won without a struggle.

"The conflict is presented by the form of symbols that are not difficult to understand––Jerusalem times as the type of cause. And this is the church of Christ.

"Babylon appears as the type of evil cause, and this is the world of power. The heavenly Jerusalem has the assistance of divine power. The earthly Babylon has the help of evil powers, the dragon, the beast, and the false prophet."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy Ayers's new book will challenge and encourage students of the Bible, whether they are new or established.

Ayers shares in hopes of encouraging others to deepen their relationship with God and find a stronger connection with His word.

Consumers can purchase "The Book Of Revelation Revealed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Book Of Revelation Revealed," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Tommy Ayers's newly released "The Book Of Revelation Revealed" is an articulate biblical commentary that brings readers a fresh understanding of God's word

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.