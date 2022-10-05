Vezbi Super App to be the Event App for 'Fiestas de Octubre' Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Vezbi Super App announces today that it will be sponsoring ‘Fiestas de Octubre' along with AJUA Jalisco & Chefs Supporting Chefs. The event is scheduled to take place at Pershing Square on October 14-16.

Chefs Supporting Chefs was created by Chef Juan Sanjuan III to bring inspiration and give hope to those who need it the most.

AJUA Jalisco is a non-profit organization formed and financed by Enrique Alfaro, the governor of Jalisco, to create an integrated organization in Southern California to help and promote cross-border business between the State of Jalisco [Mexico] and Southern California.

"We are excited to be partnering with Vezbi to not only market and promote Fiestas de Octubre, but to utilize its technology and platform to further promote and grow business between Jalisco and Southern California," Vicente Ortiz, President of AJUA Jalisco.

"Nos sentimos muy emocionados por la asociación con Vezbi, no solo para comercializar y promover las Fiestas de Octubre, sino también para utilizar su tecnología y plataforma para seguir fomentando e incrementar aún más los negocios entre Jalisco y el Sur de California," Vicente Ortiz, Presidente de AJUA Jalisco.

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android.

To learn more about Fiestas de Octubre, see ‘Events' on the Vezbi Super App.

To learn more about Chefs Supporting Chefs, visit their Micro-App on the Vezbi Super App.

To learn more about AJUA Jalisco visit: https://ajuajalisco.com/

Contact:

Media & Press Relations

Domino Solaris

Email: inquiries@vezbi.com



