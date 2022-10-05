LWAM Investigation in Kaukauna, Wis.

APPLETON, Wis. – The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) is leading an investigation today in Kaukauna, Outagamie County, Wis. LWAM is being assisted by the Kaukauna Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and Appleton Police Department.

A residential search was conducted in a home on the 600 block of Frances Street in Kaukauna. Upon law enforcement arrival, the suspect is believed to have fled the residence and was later located and arrested by law enforcement in a neighboring residence. The suspect was transported to the Outagamie County Jail pending formal criminal charges. There is no threat to the public.

No further information can be released at this time, as this investigation remains ongoing.

LWAM is a multijurisdictional task force comprised of investigators from 15 participating law enforcement agencies within Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Calumet Counties. LWAM’s mission is the investigation and enforcement of both state and federal drug trafficking laws with the goal of preventing the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs into the communities within these counties as well as holding offenders who chose to distribute dangerous drugs within these communities accountable for their criminal activities.