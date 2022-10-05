Axonia Medical: Support Medical Practitioners with reliable Medical Equipment
Axonia Medical provides reliable medical equipment, like PCR machines, analyzers, ventilators, DNA and RNA purification units, and a Hematology analyzer.
We found Bio-Rad CFX Opus at an Axonia Medical Conference. We found this Ultra-Fast PCR technology easy to use, sensitive, specific and overall with just one system.”SINGAPORE, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axonia Medical exclusively deals with quality manufacturers brands such as Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Sysmex, Roche, Bio-Rad, Mindray, Siemens, Horiba, and Perkin Elmer. Axonia Medical would be your best biotechnological and microbiology laboratory partner in all equipment matters – whether you are looking for PCR cyclers/machines, ventilators, hematology analyzers, or DNA/RNA Purification equipment.
— Dr. Martin Dietrich, MD, PhD
You can choose either new or used and refurbished, performance-guaranteed microbiology equipment. Our mission is to transform your facilities' healthcare practices, enabling timely and accurate results at low costs through the use of technologically advanced equipment.
Why choose Axonia Medical?
1. The brand you can trust
Over the past 20 years in the industry, we have built a vast portfolio as the most trustworthy supplier and exporter of top-range microbiology and biotechnology equipment. We believe this has been made possible by the excellent service offered – our customers always come first and the fact that we have developed mutual trust in the industry.
We all offer some of the most affordable biotechnological and microbiology medical and laboratory equipment to hospitals worldwide. Thanks to the trust built in the industry over the years, we pride ourselves in one of the largest product ranges, working with and supplying excellent quality equipment from brands like Roche, Abbott, Sysmex, Beckman Coulter, Thermo, Siemens, Applied Biosystems, Bio-Rad, Horiba, Mindray, and Perkin Elmer, among other brands.
2. Great Solutions
Alongside ensuring that you can access microbiology laboratory equipment from any of the top brands you may have been planning to buy from, we also endeavor to provide more value to all our customers. We do this by providing low-cost and time-saving solutions and equipment that will improve your efficiency and uptime and support higher patient outputs in clinical environments, even as we reduce safety and health risks.
3. Demo Labs and Training
Axonia Medical also remains committed to offering the highest-quality, hands-on training for all the laboratory equipment sold. Exercise is exhaustive and inclusive thanks to modern technologies and media for teaching, increasing the customers' overall experiences, expertise, and productivity.
While educating teams worldwide on what's expected for maximum efficiency and safety, we have teams in the background that are innovating to ensure the incorporation of advanced technologies for best performance and mitigate issues that may crop up in the future. Doing this makes us more reliable while ensuring that we are reliable and can be your trusted partner.
The used microbiology laboratory equipment retailed by Axonia Medical has undergone thorough testing and is determined to be reliable. We ventured into the second-hand market because of the vast customer base. As part of our objective, we strive to ensure that all categories of clients are satisfied, including those running either private or public services.
Microbiology laboratory equipment doesn't come cheap, so we provide your practice with a stepping stone. New health facilities seeking to consolidate all their services under one roof can begin with affordable second-hand equipment. As the practice grows, gravitate to the new and latest technology. Our primary role is to build confidence with our clients, which is why all the equipment is subject to a series of tests and inspections before leaving our premises.
The products
Our products are used by hospitals, independent clinics, and individual healthcare providers, among other healthcare facilities. With over 20 years of hands-on experience with microbiology laboratory equipment and our knowledge of the needs and operations of both new and established health facilities, we are well-positioned to equip your facility. We are flexible enough to work with a budget that suits the current stage of your facility's service provision.
We are more than happy to work with you and meet your facility's precise needs and will grow with you as you modernize your practice with advanced equipment. All our laboratory equipment is subject to the best safety practices and highest maintenance standards, and our quality management team ensures compliance with the relevant standards.
About Axonia Medical
Founded in 1998, Axonia Medical prides itself in being of the few premium brands that deals in the highest quality microbiology laboratory equipment and accessories. Axonia Medical's product range includes, but is not limited to, high-performance PCR Machines, Ventilators, DNA & RNA Purification equipment, and Hematology Analyzers, among others. The equipment variety you can choose is either new or used and refurbished, performance-guaranteed microbiology equipment.
Eric J Forsberg
Axonia Medical
sales@axoniamedical.com
Next Generation Sequencing