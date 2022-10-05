Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3200 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the 3200 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

At approximately 7:19 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Monday, October 3, 2022, a 16-year-old juvenile male, and a 14-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

