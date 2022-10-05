First Ever EntertainFi metaverse UVP Launched Amidst a Crypto Bear Market

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An NFT project with great growth potential, UniVerse Platform or UVP, has quietly entered the NFT circuit. UniVerse Platform (UVP) happens to be the first EntertainFi metaverse. The developers created the NFT to empower a variety of entertainment content, including games, animations, movies, VR, etc., thereby facilitating gamers with E2E (Entertain to Earn) via unique token models and designs.

Relying on a unique United Innovation Engine, 3D animation whole-process system, and DAO mechanism, UVP helps users to jointly build a sustainable Web 3.0 metaverse world. UVP is a multi-faceted entertainment platform based on the well-known Asian animation IP Tulpa Mancer. NFT is a hybrid NFT of PFP and Utility, which is based on the IP animation characters. As Tulpa Mancer is a well-known animation IP popular in Asia, the developers wanted to introduce its character CG and action models to make it more attractive.

"The NFT market started falling off a cliff since May 2022, thereby opening up a bear market. In the second half of May, there used to be a wave of crappy, ugly and grotesque NFT projects, which are unbranded without roadmap, utility, or even Creative Commons 0. At present, many GameFi products overemphasize the economic attribute but ignore the recreational attribute. As a result, the projects can attract many speculators instead of game users in the early stage. Once the short-term return declines, they'll quit. Consequently, the liquidity of the products will drop rapidly, which will result in death spiral until collapse. The CG of many GameFi products is roughly produced, with predictable relationships between characters and weak storylines. There is still a remarkable gap between them and the mainstream web 2.0 games. It is difficult to attract incremental users to the industry", said one of the key developers from the UVP team.

"Our team has years of experience in animation, film and game development, and excels in ongoing development and long-lasting operation. Most importantly, UVP's Tulpa Mancer has a strong storyline, and the anime has tens of millions of Asian fans. What makes UVP stand out is that UVP comes with web2 traffic, which means UVP's NFT will have a strong potential mobility", added the developer.

According to the developer, UVP supports a powerful IP ecology. The EntertainFi meta-universe ecology that UVP will create is not limited to NFT, games and animation, and compared to other NFTs, UVP has higher credibility and success rate, the developer maintained.

"UVP team has been authorized to adapt Tulpa Mancer and release NFT. UVP has opened a new door for the NFT market and injected new hope into the bear market. We will also follow UVP official news and look forward to the official release of its NFT and the ecological construction", he stated.

UVP team us backed by people who bring to the table a wealth of diverse experiences. Not only comic creation experience, but they also have backgrounds in blockchain technology, animation, film and TV and sustainable operation.

In addition to games, UVP has also launched massive videos and related games based on animation IP, which have enriched the ecology of recreation, improved the playability, and created an unlimited space for appreciation of platform’s NFTs. UVP will break the top-down voting mode, with a transition to the bottom-up collaboration mode, truly realize user autonomy of DAO-featured communities to let users jointly decide the construction, reward and punishment.

In future, UVP will make the UIE system code open-source to provide whole-process technical support for users to create their own IPs. Incentivized by the DAO mechanism and the unique dual-token economic system of "platform token and IP token", more and more users will create their own IPs and become IP owners, and they can continuously increase earnings from diverse IP-based entertainment content, the developer stated. Ultimately, UVP will work with users to create a Web3 metaverse of universal creation and entertainment.

Built up in Ethereum, UniVerse Platform is the first originally created EntertainFi Metaverse worldwide.

