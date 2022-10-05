Proactive news headlines including Core Lithium, American Rare Earths, Latin Resources and White Rock Minerals

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) is set to grow the lithium resource at the BP33 deposit of the Finniss Project after confirming high-grade spodumene-bearing pegmatite in diamond holes up to 830 metres below surface. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) is set to kick off 5,400 metres of drilling to define a maiden JORC resource at the 100%-owned Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project in Albany County, Wyoming. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has made a new lithium discovery at Colina West, just 500 metres from the Salinas Project’s cornerstone Colina prospect in Brazil. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has closed the books on its first mining campaign, joining a league of high-grade gold producers at its Morning Star Underground Gold Mine in Victoria. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has identified several “compelling” nickel targets from a fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey at its flagship Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has fully divested the Kangaroo Hill and Phoenix gold projects near Coolgardie. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and Japanese-focused partner Coincheck Inc are set to strengthen their collaboration. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has confirmed the presence of a 233.5-foot gas column through analysis of the JXSN#4 helium discovery well logs at Galactica/Pegasus prospect in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has fielded “extensive” gold and silver assay results from a recent channel traverse sample program at the Golden Staircase prospect near Star Canyon prospect in the Humboldt Ranges of Nevada, USA. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to grow its extensive landholding in oil and gas-rich Oklahoma with the tripling of its acreage position in this new Bradbury Area of Interest (AOI) within the Ardmore Uplift-Ardmore Basin. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has kicked off a new phase of drilling at the Mt Dean Lithium-Rubidium Project in Western Australia, intending to drill up to 1,800 metres over 12 holes in the search for a mineralised lithium-rubidium body. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has been given the green light for its western resource expansion drilling program at the Paradox Lithium Brine Project in Utah. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) has wrapped up the sale of the Juruena Gold Project in Brazil after some delays completing the restructuring pre-conditions. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has had its listing on the United States of America Pink Market upgraded to the OTCQB market. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has moved to maximise enterprise value for shareholders with the appointment of UK capital markets advisory company Hannam & Partners as financial and corporate advisors. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has added 24 new potential target prospects to the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon with the addition of the Keri exploration permit which has increased the project area by 140%. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) is buoyed by promising early lithium exploration results from the North Rover tenement in WA’s central Yilgarn that have prompted global mining group Rio Tinto to exercise its option to farm-in to the non-gold rights. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has struck visible gold in a second diamond drill hole targeting Glandore East at the 100%-owned Glandore Project in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Click here

