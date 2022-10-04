Illinois achieves overall grade of A- in 2022 Digital States Survey

ILLINOIS, October 4 - Illinois awarded second place in Data Driven Government category





SPRINGFIELD - The Center for Digital Government announced the results of its 2022 Digital States Survey, a biennial evaluation of the technology practices of state government in all fifty states, on Thursday and raised Illinois' overall grade to an A-, in addition to awarding Illinois second place in the Data Driven Government category.





"Digital transformation is critical to modernizing and improving the way we work and serve the public," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Secretary & State CIO Jennifer Ricker. "Earning our place in the "A" category is a distinct honor that would not have been accomplished without the dedication of our team over these last few years as we've focused on foundational changes to technology delivery. This recognition shows that we are on the right path to modernizing technology and providing solutions to better serve the residents of Illinois."





The survey evaluated states based on a set of criteria that included actions supporting state priorities and policies to improve operations or services, hard and soft-dollar savings/benefits, progress since the last survey, innovative and citizen-centric services, and effective collaboration. Those states receiving high marks demonstrated results across all criteria.





A grade of "A" reflects a state that demonstrated a very strong innovation, high performing solutions with verifiable impacts across all categories. Excellent practices have been applied in all aspects of their operations, governance and administration.





Additionally, the state of Illinois was awarded second place in the Data Driven Government category. This recognizes that the systematic use of the state's data resources supports the strategic plans of agencies and departments for effective service delivery.





The Digital States Survey was designed to highlight best and emerging technology practices that serve as models and/or can be shared across state borders. The survey recognizes these achievements and provides a common reference for all fifty states in the ongoing work of finding better ways to provide public services.





Illinois and the other states will receive recognition during an awards ceremony on Oct. 9. To see the awards article and the 50-state summaries, click here



