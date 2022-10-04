Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,097 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

TEXAS, October 4 - October 4, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass: 

"Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service."

Crisis support resources for military service members and veterans can be found on the Texas Military Department website here: https://tmd.texas.gov/crisis-support-now 

Mental health crisis resources can be found on the Texas Human and Health Services website here: https://www.hhs.texas.gov/services/mental-health-substance-use/mental-health-crisis-services

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.