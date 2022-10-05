Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,050 in the last 365 days.

California State Prison, Sacramento Investigating Homicide of Incarcerated Person

FOLSOM – California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) officials are investigating the death of Felipe Rodriguez as a homicide.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. today, two incarcerated men attacked Rodriguez with an inmate-made weapon on a maximum-security general population yard. An ambulance was summoned; however, a paramedic pronounced Rodriguez deceased at 3:23 p.m. The Sacramento County Coroner will determine Rodriguez’s official cause of death.

Correctional officers recovered two inmate-made weapons. The Office of the Inspector General was notified.

Rodriguez, 36, was admitted from San Bernardino County on Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018, to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death, use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm. On May 29, 2019, Rodriguez received a life-without-parole sentence from Los Angeles County for kidnap for ransom/extortion where the victim was killed. He also received life sentences for mayhem, extortion by means of force/threats with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.

Institution investigators have identified two alleged suspects: Selso E. Orozco Jr. and Mike A. Calderon.

Orozco, 41, was admitted from Sonoma County on Oct. 15, 2019, to serve 23 years for first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm, second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm, abusing/endangering the health of a child with an enhancement for use of a firearm, possessing/owning a firearm by a felon or addict, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Calderon, 36, was admitted from Los Angeles County on Dec. 2, 2016, to serve life without parole for first-degree murder and enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death and personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Activated in 1986, CSP-SAC is a high-security prison in Folsom that houses 1,940 incarcerated people and employs about 1,700 people. The institution houses those serving long-term sentences, those requiring specialized mental health programming, and incarcerated people with high-risk medical concerns. The institution also provides work, career technical education, academic, self-help, art, religious and other rehabilitative programs.

Selso Orozco
Selso Orozco
Mike Calderon
Mike Calderon
Felipe Rodriguez
Felipe Rodriguez

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 4, 2022 Contact: CDCR Press Office OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

You just read:

California State Prison, Sacramento Investigating Homicide of Incarcerated Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.