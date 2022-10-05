California State Prison, Sacramento Investigating Homicide of Incarcerated Person

FOLSOM – California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) officials are investigating the death of Felipe Rodriguez as a homicide.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. today, two incarcerated men attacked Rodriguez with an inmate-made weapon on a maximum-security general population yard. An ambulance was summoned; however, a paramedic pronounced Rodriguez deceased at 3:23 p.m. The Sacramento County Coroner will determine Rodriguez’s official cause of death.

Correctional officers recovered two inmate-made weapons. The Office of the Inspector General was notified.

Rodriguez, 36, was admitted from San Bernardino County on Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018, to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death, use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm. On May 29, 2019, Rodriguez received a life-without-parole sentence from Los Angeles County for kidnap for ransom/extortion where the victim was killed. He also received life sentences for mayhem, extortion by means of force/threats with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.

Institution investigators have identified two alleged suspects: Selso E. Orozco Jr. and Mike A. Calderon.

Orozco, 41, was admitted from Sonoma County on Oct. 15, 2019, to serve 23 years for first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm, second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm, abusing/endangering the health of a child with an enhancement for use of a firearm, possessing/owning a firearm by a felon or addict, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Calderon, 36, was admitted from Los Angeles County on Dec. 2, 2016, to serve life without parole for first-degree murder and enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death and personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Activated in 1986, CSP-SAC is a high-security prison in Folsom that houses 1,940 incarcerated people and employs about 1,700 people. The institution houses those serving long-term sentences, those requiring specialized mental health programming, and incarcerated people with high-risk medical concerns. The institution also provides work, career technical education, academic, self-help, art, religious and other rehabilitative programs.

Selso Orozco

Mike Calderon

Felipe Rodriguez

