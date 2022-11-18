San José City College to Extend Free Tuition; Nearly 5,000 Students Received Free College in 2022

Graduates at SJCC commencement ceremonies in May 2022. SJCC has made free tuition and no fees available for three semesters.

SJCC offered free college for two consecutive semesters regardless of financial aid status, with plans to continue in the 2023 spring semester.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With open enrollment beginning on November 21, San José City College announced it will extend its offer of free tuition and no fees in the spring of 2023, allowing students to pursue their academic and career goals at no cost. Since January, 4,862 SJCC students have benefited from the free college initiative.

SJCC has offered students debt-free college by investing more than a half-million in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) designed to support students urgently impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The federal government made HEERF available to colleges across the U.S. to prevent enrollment declines. SJCC will invest its remaining HEERF to support free tuition and no fees in the spring term.

"We felt this was the best and most direct way to invest our share of emergency funding," said Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC president. "Students are reeling in Silicon Valley not only from the effects of the pandemic but from the high cost of living. Offering an opportunity to start or complete their educational journeys at no cost is vital to our mission."

During the spring semester, 2,135 students not covered by traditional financial aid programs qualified for free tuition and no fees. The number jumped to 2,727 in the fall semester.

Students who do not qualify for financial aid can take advantage of SJCC's free tuition and no fees. Fees cover health services, parking, student activities, student representation, and the VTA transit pass. To be eligible for the free tuition program, students must carry at least six units and be California residents. They must also fill out at least one financial aid application to determine their eligibility for regular state and federal aid programs.

"I believe community colleges are in a position to make higher education more approachable for more people," said Leif Benson, SJCC Associated Student Government president. "By offering free tuition, San José City College takes a revolutionary step toward making college financially approachable."

Like many California Community Colleges, SJCC has seen its enrollment drop since the fall of 2019 due to the pandemic. However, the college is stemming the decline. SJCC's fall enrollment of about 7,500 students grew by more than two percent compared to the fall semester of 2021, when some in-person classes resumed. The number of in-person courses has continued to rise at SJCC, with the college working to find the right balance of in-person and online learning.

"We will continue to invest every dollar available to make sure anyone who wants to transfer to a four-year college or launch a new career can do so without the burden of student debt," said Tomaneng.

The deadline to apply for free tuition and no fees is February 12, 2023, at 11:59 pm (PT).

About San José City College

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose City College has enjoyed the community's support since its founding in 1921. Generations of families have trusted SJCC, which has delivered innovative career education programs, guaranteed college transfers, and life-changing educational opportunities. SJCC is a dually designated Hispanic Serving and Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution. SJCC is part of the San José Evergreen Community College District.

