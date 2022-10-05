Striping work begins on the onramps and offramps in Kapolei tomorrow, Oct. 5

Main, News Posted on Oct 4, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that striping work on the on/offramps in Waipahu is finished and construction will move to Kapolei tomorrow night, Oct. 5. Ramps will be closed one at a time, and detours will be implemented when each ramp is closed. Roadwork will occur on Sunday nights through Saturday mornings, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., beginning on Wednesday night, Oct. 5, and ending on Monday, Oct. 17.

Waipahu

Kamehameha Highway southbound ramp onto eastbound H-1 Freeway.

Kamehameha Highway southbound ramp onto eastbound Farrington Highway.

Kamehameha Highway southbound ramp onto westbound Farrington Highway.

H-1 Freeway eastbound ramp onto southbound Kamehameha Highway.

H-1 Freeway eastbound ramp onto northbound Kamehameha Highway.

Farrington Highway westbound ramp onto northbound Kamehameha Highway.

Kapolei

Kalaeloa Boulevard northbound ramp onto eastbound H-1 Freeway.

Kalaeloa Boulevard northbound ramp onto westbound H-1 Freeway.

H-1 Freeway westbound ramp onto southbound Kalaeloa Boulevard.

H-1 Freeway eastbound ramp onto southbound Kalaeloa Boulevard.

Wakea Street northbound ramp onto westbound Farrington Highway.

H-1 Freeway westbound ramp onto westbound Farrington Highway extension (Exit 1E).

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and drive carefully through the construction area. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and traffic control crews will be on site. First responders and emergency vehicles may not pass through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

