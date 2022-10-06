11-year-old Girl Publishes Magical Book to Inspire Teamwork

Cover of "Emily and the Sky's the Limit"

Young author writes first chapter book launching young reader fantasy series.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F. Smith announced today the release of her first illustrated chapter book in the series “The Magic Waterfall.” The 84-page e-book titled, “Emily and the Sky’s the Limit,” is a story about a young girl, who explores the wilderness behind her house. Behind a waterfall, she finds a magical land. A pegasus tells her that a greedy woman named Vanessa is trying to take over the land.

“Emily must outwit Vanessa with a little magic, and a lot of help from her new friends,” said Smith. “The book shows you can accomplish a lot if you work together.”

The writing and illustrating took approximately four months, Smith said. She started by writing and drawing everything on paper and then converting the content to digital formats.

Each book in the series will be about one of Emily’s sisters having their own adventures in the land behind the waterfall. Recurring characters and new friends will appear throughout the series.

“The idea originated from a walk in the woods when I saw a beautiful waterfall,” Smith said. “I came home and just started writing the story. I like fantasy stories because I can use my imagination and come up with fantastical ideas.”

Inspired by reading other fantasy books for young readers, Smith has been most influenced in the past years by fantasy-focused authors whose books are widely available.

The books she purchased or borrowed from the library related to unicorns, fairies and mermaids.

“No series were devoted to pegasuses, so I thought I would use the waterfall as a gateway to a land of pegasuses and other creatures,” she said.

The paperback counterpart was published in April. The paperback and the e-book are available on Amazon.